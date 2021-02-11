WVSports - West Virginia football has set 2021 schedule

West Virginia football has released the 2021 schedule.

And it marks the return of a full 12-game slate with six of those at home and six others on the road, including five of those Big 12 Conference games.

The Mountaineers will open the season on the road Sept. 4 against Maryland before hosting Long Island and Virginia Tech on back-to-back September weekends.

West Virginia will open conference play on the road Sept. 25 at Oklahoma and will host Texas Tech the following weekend before hitting the road for back-to-back games at Baylor and TCU. There is a bye week squeezed in between those two road trips.

The Mountaineers are then rewarded with back-to-back home games against Iowa State and Oklahoma State before closing with a trip to Kansas State, a home game with Texas and then on the road at Kansas Nov. 27.

Each of the games are set to be played on a Saturday.

The Mountaineers finished last season at 6-4 overall.





Sept. 4 at Maryland

Sept. 11 Long Island

Sept. 18 Virginia Tech

Sept. 25 at Oklahoma

Oct. 2 Texas Tech

Oct. 9 at Baylor

Oct. 23 at TCU

Oct. 30 Iowa State

Nov. 6 Oklahoma State

Nov. 13 at Kansas State

Nov. 20 Texas

Nov. 27 at Kansas