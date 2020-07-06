WVSports - West Virginia football: Looking back: Quinton Spain

West Virginia football: Looking back: Quinton Spain
West Virginia’s pursuit of Quinton Spain began innocently enough.
But credit the coaching staff for being ahead of the curve.
Petersburg (Va.) head coach Mike Scott was a college teammate of then Mountaineers running backs coach Chris Beatty at East Tennessee State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news