WVU adds commitment of 2026 RHP Jackson Gilbert

West Virginia baseball added the commitment of right-handed pitcher Jackson Gilbert (2026) from Avondale, Michigan.

Jackson stands at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, and has a fastball that sits around 89-92 MPH, as well as a changeup and a slider.

"I am extremely excited and blessed to announce my commitment to play Division I baseball at West Virginia University. This is a dream come true, and it would not be possible without the support of so many people who have been a part of my journey," Gilbert said in a statement.

Gilbert's recruitment started with many local schools in Michigan before he started to garner more attention outside the direct Michigan area as his velocity increased.

Gilbert had his fastball velocity jump from 79 MPH to 92 MPH from his freshman year to junior year of high school. Prep Baseball Report ranks Gilbert 27th in Michigan and 12th at his position.