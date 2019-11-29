How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

TCU is now 5-6 on the season and will host West Virginia for the season finale of the Mountaineers. How has their season unfolded to date?





--Freshman quarterback Max Duggan completed only 7-21 passes against Oklahoma in the 28-24 loss to the Sooners for 65 yards and an interception. Of those completions only two traveled further than 10+ yards for 33 of his total yardage on 2-7 attempts in those situations.

--The Sooners only blitzed 6 times but it resulted in Duggan going 1-5 for 10 yards with an interception. For the season he has completed 51.9-percent of his passes in 99 drop backs against the blitz.

--For the season, Duggan has completed only 54.8-percent of his passes. He has thrown for only 6.4 yards per attempt and 1,927 yards in 371 drop backs on the season. His ongoing totals are 15 touchdowns against 8 interceptions.