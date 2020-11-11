How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

TCU sits at 3-3 through six games but has won the past two. The Horned Frogs have a talented roster that seems to be finding its footing at the right time.

--Quarterback Max Duggan has completed 64-percent of his passes (105-164) for 1,138 yards and 5 touchdowns against 2 interceptions. He has been sacked 15 times and scrambled 16 times over 196 drop backs.

--Duggan has completed 9-21 passes over 20+ yards for 292 yards for an average of 32.4 yards per completion on deep balls. He has thrown for 4 touchdowns and 1 interception on deep ball this year.