WVSports - West Virginia football looking to balance out roster with transfers

West Virginia has been active on the transfer portal and some of that is to help the Mountaineers balance out the roster in regards to overall numbers.

Of course needs come into play for each transfer that the program takes, but there are other factors at play according to head coach Neal Brown.

Because the football program is short on overall scholarships, the coaches are forced to try to play catch up in trying to balance out the classes within the roster. For example, that means having an equal amount of players within each class bracket at each position within the overall scholarship totals.

It's something that could get even more interesting with the NCAA decision to allow for a blanket waiver to freeze eligibility in current players.

For example, in the case of Arizona safety transfer Scottie Young, the program is set to lose five seniors at the safety position next year so adding a player that is likely to redshirt this fall makes sense for more experience next fall. Young is expected to petition for a waiver in order to play this fall, but if that is denied he will step into a situation where he will be one of the leaders of the unit.

“We’re just trying to even up from a grade level standpoint in those position rooms,” he said.

The Mountaineers made the decision to take Young, who has a redshirt season left, because he was a three-year starter at Arizona and could either make an immediate impact or be a leader next year.

“As a proven player in the Pac-12, he made a lot of players and started a bunch of games against some really good people,” Brown said. “Coach (Jahmile) Addae obviously coached him while he was at Arizona and he gets himself in a really good position to make plays.”

Young has been one of the standouts of the early portion of fall camp and continues to be active and around the football, displaying great communication skills in the back-end.

The safety is just one of several off-season additions as the Mountaineers look to get older at some spots and hope balance out things with the overall numbers in the process.