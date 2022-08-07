We can debate whether it’s for the better or worse, but it’s undeniable that college football has changed in the realm of constructing a roster.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley recognizes that fact and the pitfalls that come with trying to manage a unique blend of newcomers both young and old alike.

The Mountaineers experienced some significant turnover in the off-season with over a dozen players, including several starters, exiting the program on defense through the transfer portal.