West Virginia football looks for balance in changing roster landscape
We can debate whether it’s for the better or worse, but it’s undeniable that college football has changed in the realm of constructing a roster.
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley recognizes that fact and the pitfalls that come with trying to manage a unique blend of newcomers both young and old alike.
The Mountaineers experienced some significant turnover in the off-season with over a dozen players, including several starters, exiting the program on defense through the transfer portal.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news