WVSports - West Virginia football makes top three for grad transfer LB Fields

West Virginia already had procured the services of one Arizona football transfer this off-season and now the Mountaineers are right in the thick of things for yet another.

Linebacker Tony Fields has narrowed down his recruitment to three schools in West Virginia, Texas and Minnesota. The graduate transfer who is set to be immediately eligible at the school he picks recorded 287 tackles during his three-years as a starter with the Wildcats football program.

WVSports.com previously featured Fields extensively here.

If West Virginia is his choice, he would be following in the footsteps of another three-year starter for the Wildcats in safety Scottie Young who selected the Mountaineers earlier this off-season.

The Mountaineers wasted little time getting involved by extending a scholarship offer to Fields on the day he entered his name into the transfer portal.

And like there was in the pursuit of his former teammate Young there is a connection. Those ties lie with secondary coach Jahmile Addae, who served as the lead recruiter for Fields out of high school and was one of the primary reasons he selected Arizona out of Desert Pines in Las Vegas.

“That’s the most important thing to me,” he said at the time. “I want to be with a coaching staff that doesn’t just stress football. Coach Addae stressed family at the same time.”

Of course, there is now additional connection as well considering that Fields and Young both played on the same defense over the last three seasons.

Fields is an impact transfer at a spot where West Virginia could use some help after he recorded 94 total tackles a season ago and has notched at least 89 in all three-seasons at this level. He has appeared in a total of 37 games at the power five level of football showcasing his experience. He has seen 2,357 defensive snaps at the power five level.

Fields sorted through an impressive list of scholarship offers to get down to his top three leaving programs such as USC, UCLA, Kansas State and Boise State behind.

As a graduate transfer, Fields would have one season of eligibility left and would be able to suit up immediately for the Mountaineers this fall. The football program has at least one open scholarship in the 2020 class remaining and could it perhaps go to another former Wildcat?