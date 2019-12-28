News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 03:04:00 -0600') }} football Edit

West Virginia football needs to find fit on several levels at WR coach

West Virginia Mountaineers football will need to replace Dye at wide receivers coach.
West Virginia Mountaineers football will need to replace Dye at wide receivers coach.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia not only has to replace an assistant coach on the field after the departure of Xavier Dye but must find a good fit in terms of recruiting as well.

Dye left Morgantown after spending one season with the program as the outside wide receivers coach. He took the same post at South Florida, largely due to the strong ties he had the newly minted head coach Jeff Scott.

The former wide receiver played under Scott for three years during his time at Clemson and then spent two seasons on staff with him as a graduate assistant.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}