West Virginia not only has to replace an assistant coach on the field after the departure of Xavier Dye but must find a good fit in terms of recruiting as well.

Dye left Morgantown after spending one season with the program as the outside wide receivers coach. He took the same post at South Florida, largely due to the strong ties he had the newly minted head coach Jeff Scott.

The former wide receiver played under Scott for three years during his time at Clemson and then spent two seasons on staff with him as a graduate assistant.