West Virginia offensive lineman Josh Sills has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Sills started 24 games for the Mountaineers over his three years on the field although he was limited to only two games this past season bouncing between guard and center. The Ohio native opted to have surgery after appearing in two games and was sidelined for the remainder of this past season.

The news was first reported by Cole Cubelic of SEC Network and has been confirmed by WVSports.com that Sills is indeed in the portal as a graduate transfer which would make him immediately eligible if he elects to leave.

The Sarahsville, Ohio native was set to be a redshirt senior this coming fall.

An all-Big 12 second team selection in 2018, Sills originally selected the Mountaineers out of high school after earning a scholarship offer following a camp performance.

While entry into the transfer portal does not immediately mean that Sills will be leaving the program, it does open up the option for schools to contact him.

If Sills does elect to leave the Mountaineers will be left with 11 current scholarship linemen on the roster. West Virginia currently has five commitments in the 2020 recruiting class.