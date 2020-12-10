WVSports - West Virginia football pausing all activities, Oklahoma game canceled

Due to a surge of positive Covid-19 cases and contact tracing within the football program, West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and WVU's medical officials have paused all football activities, including workouts and games, for the next seven days.

In an effort to reduce and eliminate the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the pause of all football activities will cancel West Virginia's football game this Saturday against Oklahoma, and the contest will not be rescheduled.

"Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved," Lyons said. "We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17."