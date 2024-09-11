PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week Two

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
Publisher
@WVSportsDotCom
Publisher of WVSports.com

We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after two games, comparing those to the 2023 season.

2024 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 66 nationally, averaging 399.5 yards per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 27, averaging 434.6 yards per game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 113, scoring an average of 30.5 points per game. This is down from the previous year when they were tied for No. 38, averaging 31.5 points per game.

2024 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team is ranked No. 113 nationally, allowing 415.5 yards per game. However, this is a drop from their 2023 position at No. 66, when they allowed 380.8 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 84, allowing an average of 24.0 points per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 62, allowing 26.2 points per game.

It's still early in the 2024 season and we'll have a better feel for how this team compares to the 2023 squad after another game or two.

Related: PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Albany

Full Statistics for WVU in 2024
Category Ranking Statistic

Total Offense

T-66

399.5

Rushing Offense

T-43

195.0

Passing Offense

88

204.5

Team Passing Efficiency

69

140.47

Scoring Offense

T-72

30.5

Total Defense

113

415.5

Rushing Defense

84

145.0

Passing Yards Allowed

114

270.5

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

119

161.31

Scoring Defense

T-84

24.0

Turnover Margin

T-120

-1.50

3rd Down Conversion Pct

122

0.263

4th Down Conversion Pct

26

0.857

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

T-108

0.444

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

T-70

0.500

Red Zone Offense

T-52

0.889

Red Zone Defense

T-17

0.571

Net Punting

15

44.40

Punt Returns

62

8.00

Kickoff Returns

75

18.25

First Downs Offense

T-25

50

First Downs Defense

T-98

42

Fewest Penalties Per Game

T-4

3.00

Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game

7

24.50

Time of Possession

104

27:08
