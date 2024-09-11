National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week Two
We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after two games, comparing those to the 2023 season.
2024 Offensive Statistics:
Total Offense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 66 nationally, averaging 399.5 yards per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 27, averaging 434.6 yards per game.
Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 113, scoring an average of 30.5 points per game. This is down from the previous year when they were tied for No. 38, averaging 31.5 points per game.
2024 Defensive Statistics:
Total Defense: The team is ranked No. 113 nationally, allowing 415.5 yards per game. However, this is a drop from their 2023 position at No. 66, when they allowed 380.8 yards per game.
Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 84, allowing an average of 24.0 points per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 62, allowing 26.2 points per game.
It's still early in the 2024 season and we'll have a better feel for how this team compares to the 2023 squad after another game or two.
|Category
|Ranking
|Statistic
|
Total Offense
|
T-66
|
399.5
|
Rushing Offense
|
T-43
|
195.0
|
Passing Offense
|
88
|
204.5
|
Team Passing Efficiency
|
69
|
140.47
|
Scoring Offense
|
T-72
|
30.5
|
Total Defense
|
113
|
415.5
|
Rushing Defense
|
84
|
145.0
|
Passing Yards Allowed
|
114
|
270.5
|
Team Passing Efficiency Defense
|
119
|
161.31
|
Scoring Defense
|
T-84
|
24.0
|
Turnover Margin
|
T-120
|
-1.50
|
3rd Down Conversion Pct
|
122
|
0.263
|
4th Down Conversion Pct
|
26
|
0.857
|
3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense
|
T-108
|
0.444
|
4th Down Conversion Pct Defense
|
T-70
|
0.500
|
Red Zone Offense
|
T-52
|
0.889
|
Red Zone Defense
|
T-17
|
0.571
|
Net Punting
|
15
|
44.40
|
Punt Returns
|
62
|
8.00
|
Kickoff Returns
|
75
|
18.25
|
First Downs Offense
|
T-25
|
50
|
First Downs Defense
|
T-98
|
42
|
Fewest Penalties Per Game
|
T-4
|
3.00
|
Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game
|
7
|
24.50
|
Time of Possession
|
104
|
27:08
