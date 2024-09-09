PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Albany

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

WVSports.com and the Rivals network have teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

A detailed explanation of the raining can be found at the end of the article.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
Player Position Grade

Garrett Greene

QB

89.8

Tomas Rimac

LG

89.5

Wyatt Milum

LT

86.6

Kole Taylor

TE-L

85.3

Traylon Ray

SRWR

81.9

Jack Sammarco*

TE-L

78.7

Nick Malone

RT

77.9

Brandon Yates

C

76.9

Jaden Bray

LWR

74.4

Justin Robinson

RWR

73.7

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

73.2

CJ Donaldson

HB

71.8

Hudson Clement

RWR

64.6

Treylan Davis

TE-R

64.6

Xavier Bausley*

RT

61.9

Nicco Marchiol*

QB

61.0

Trae'von Dunbar*

HB

60.0

Landen Livingston*

C

59.7

Ric'Darious Farmer*

SLWR

57.9

Rodney Gallagher

SRWR

56.2

Jahiem White

HB

54.5

Preston Fox

LWR

54.3

Johnny Williams*

LT

50.4
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. Albany defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

85.0

Receiver/Pass Routes

68.0

Albany

Coverage

55.6
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

67.8

Albany

Rushing Defense

28.7
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

77.5

Run Blocking

89.6

Albany

Pass Rush

54.7

Rush Defense

28.7

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
Player Position Grade

Edward Vesterinen*

DLT

80.5

Reid Carrico

MLB

78.6

TJ Jackson

DRE

76.2

Derek Berlitz

DLE

73.5

Jacolby Spells*

LCB

72.0

Aubrey Burks

SCB

71.9

Ty French

LOLB

67.8

Sean Martin

LE

68.8

Tyrin Bradley

LOLB

67.8

Rodney Gallagher*

SCB

67.4

Ben Cutter

MLB

67.1

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

SS

67.0

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

66.4

Josiah Trotter

MLB

65.9

Zae Jennings

SS

65.8

Taurus Simmons

DLE

64.8

Hammond Russell

NT

64.7

Makai Byerson*

DLE

62.2

Ayden Garnes

RCB

61.2

Asani Redwood

RE

61.0

TJ Crandall

RCB

60.1

Nate Gabriel

NT

58.2

Anthony Wilson

SS

57.6

Elijah Kinsler

RE

56.3

Kekoura Tarnue

SS

55.9

Dontez Fagan

LCB

54.4

Trey Lathan

MLB

50.8

Garnett Hollis

LCB

48.8

Jaheem Joseph

FS

43.8

Caden Biser

MLB

34.9
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Albany

Passing Offense

81.8


Receiver/Pass Routes

67.2

West Virginia

Coverage

52.0
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Albany

Rushing Offense

60.8

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

84.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Albany

Pass Blocking

50.3

Run Blocking

50.8

West Virginia

Pass Rush

64.5

Rush Defense

84.4

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against Albany.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

