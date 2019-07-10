The West Virginia football team has been picked to finish eighth in this year's Big 12 Conference preseason poll. The poll was voted on by media representatives.

West Virginia has been a member of the conference since 2012 and this marks the third time the Mountaineers have been selected eighth in the Big 12 preseason poll. The other two times were in 2013 and 2014.

The 2019 season will be head coach Neal Brown’s first with the Mountaineers after he spent four seasons at Troy.

Last year under Dana Holgorsen, who spent eight years with the program, West Virginia was picked to finish second in the conference and ended up finishing in a tie for third.

The complete poll can be found below:

Big 12 Football Preseason Poll:

1. Oklahoma (68)

2. Texas (9)

3. Iowa State

4. TCU

5. Oklahoma State

6. Baylor

7. Texas Tech

8. West Virginia

9. Kansas State

10. Kansas