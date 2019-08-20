Junior quarterback Jarret Doege has received a waiver for immediate eligibility in 2019.

Doege enrolled at West Virginia in the summer after transferring from Bowling Green where he spent two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Falcons.

During his first year at Bowling Green, Doege started five games as a true freshman tossing for 1,381 yards and 12 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions in the seven games he appeared. He followed that up in his sophomore year by starting all 12 games for the Falcons and throwing for 2,660 yards and 27 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He completed 63-percent of his passes over his first two years.

A native of Lubbock, Texas, Doege put together a prolific high school career and threw for 3,363 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2016 before signing with Bowling Green.

Doege is one of several quarterbacks competing for the West Virginia starting job along with a pair of redshirt junior transfers in Austin Kendall and Jack Allison as well as redshirt freshman Trey Lowe. Of the options, Doege has the most on the field experience.

Doege has two years of eligibility remaining and a redshirt season if needed.

The news was first reported by Allan Taylor of The Athletic citing sources close to the program and a source has confirmed the report.

WVSports.com will have more on this developing story.