The entirety of the West Virginia 2024 football roster is taking shape.

The Mountaineers have welcomed 21 new scholarship players into the program with 16 new freshmen enrolling along with five transfers in time for the summer.

That’s a lot of incoming talent that the Mountaineers will be able to sort through in the summer and fall camp in order to see how they will potentially fit into the picture this fall.

From a high school perspective the program has added a quarterback, two running backs, four wide receivers, three offensive linemen, one defensive lineman, two linebackers and three defensive backs. Each of those enrolled at the start of the summer session.

The list of high school additions reads as Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2024 quarterback Khalil Wilkins, Gahanna (Oh.) Lincoln 2024 running back Diore Hubbard, Aiken (S.C.) Midland Valley 2024 running back Traevon Dunbar, Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic 2024 wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer, Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2024 wide receiver Brandon Rehmann, Jefferson (W.Va.) 2024 wide receiver Keyshawn Robinson, Princeton (W.Va.) 2024 wide receiver Dom Collins, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2024 offensive lineman Kyle Altuner, Sterling (Il.) 2024 offensive lineman Lucas Austin, Pickerington (Oh.) Pickerington Central 2024 offensive lineman Justin Terry, Midlothian (Va.) Manchester 2024 defensive end Makai Byerson, Akron (Oh.) Hoban 2024 linebacker Rickey Williams, Barboursville (W.Va.) Cabell Midland 2024 linebacker Curtis Jones, Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin 2024 safety Jason Cross, Dunnellon (Fla.) 2024 athlete Chris Henry and Waldorf (Md.) St. Charles 2024 defensive back Keyon Washington.

When it comes to transfers, the Mountaineers have all five of the new names on campus in Dodge City C.C. (Kan.) tight end Gregory Genross from the junior college ranks and four other traditional transfers in Charlotte cornerback Dontez Fagan, Jacksonville State safety Kekoura Tarnue, Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson and BYU quarterback Ryder Burton.

Like most spots, some of those are expected to contribute immediately while others will need to develop further in order to make their marks on the field.

Still, another off-season with the Mountaineers getting their entire class on campus.



