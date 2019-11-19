West Virginia football safety Norwood out for season
The West Virginia defense has lost yet another starter for the season in Josh Norwood.
Head coach Neal Brown announced during his press conference Tuesday that the redshirt senior free safety Norwood will miss the remainder of the regular season after having surgery on a collarbone injury.
Norwood suffered the injury after recording an acrobatic interception during the second quarter of Saturday's upset win over Kansas State on the road.
The former Ohio State Buckeye has played in 22 games including 20 starts for the Mountaineers since enrolling in January 2018 after spending one season at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Norwood tallied 62 total tackles this season with two tackles for loss, six pass breakups and one interception. Over his two-year career with West Virginia, he has recorded 128 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
True freshman Kerry Martin is slated to start in Norwood's place at free safety.
