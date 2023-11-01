West Virginia football schedules from 2024-27 released
2024:
Home Games: Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and UCF
Road Games: Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati
2025:
Home Games: Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech and TCU
Road Games: Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCF
2026:
Home Games: Arizona, Houston, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Cincinnati
Road Games: Utah, Texas Tech, TCU, Iowa State
2027:
Home Games: Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State and UCF
Road Games: Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Cincinnati
