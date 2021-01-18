WVSports - West Virginia football senior DL Pooler will return for another season

West Virginia received big news when redshirt senior defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler announced he would be returning for a sixth year in Morgantown.

Pooler, a 2016 signee, redshirted during his first year in Morgantown and has appeared in 38 games over his career including 17 starts. He has collected 52 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during that time and is coming off his most productive season starting all 10 games.

During the 2020 season he recorded 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

Pooler is eligible to return given the NCAA ruling that allows all seniors to come back for an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He joins other seniors such as safety Alonzo Addae and kicker Evan Staley to make that decision to date.

The Ohio native will help to make the West Virginia defensive line one of the most formidable in the entire Big 12 Conference with returning players such as Dante Stills and Akheem Mesidor.