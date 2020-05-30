WVSports - West Virginia football still in pursuit of JUCO CB Jackson

West Virginia football still in pursuit of JUCO CB Jackson
Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. cornerback Khyree Jackson has started to collect some major scholarship offers and is starting to look at narrowing things down further.
Jackson, 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, has added recent scholarships from programs such as Alabama and Florida but continues to keep an open mind. Others such as Tennessee, Georgia and Texas A&M have been expressing interest as well as more and more programs take notice of the talented cornerback.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news