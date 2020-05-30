WVSports - West Virginia football still in pursuit of JUCO CB Jackson

Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. cornerback Khyree Jackson has started to collect some major scholarship offers and is starting to look at narrowing things down further.

Jackson, 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, has added recent scholarships from programs such as Alabama and Florida but continues to keep an open mind. Others such as Tennessee, Georgia and Texas A&M have been expressing interest as well as more and more programs take notice of the talented cornerback.