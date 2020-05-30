 WVSports - West Virginia football still in pursuit of JUCO CB Jackson
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-30 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia football still in pursuit of JUCO CB Jackson

Jackson has taken a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. cornerback Khyree Jackson has started to collect some major scholarship offers and is starting to look at narrowing things down further.

Jackson, 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, has added recent scholarships from programs such as Alabama and Florida but continues to keep an open mind. Others such as Tennessee, Georgia and Texas A&M have been expressing interest as well as more and more programs take notice of the talented cornerback.

