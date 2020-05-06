News More News
West Virginia football still strong with JUCO DL McGriff

McGrff plans to take an official visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Nijel McGriff is still evaluating his options but West Virginia continues to be heavily involved.

McGriff, 6-foot-3, 293-pounds, received his first scholarship offer from the Mountaineers and they have remained a constant in his recruitment since that point with seven other schools following suit.

The efforts are led by defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and the two have been in contact essentially every other day in the midst of the current landscape of virtual recruiting.

