Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Nijel McGriff is still evaluating his options but West Virginia continues to be heavily involved.

McGriff, 6-foot-3, 293-pounds, received his first scholarship offer from the Mountaineers and they have remained a constant in his recruitment since that point with seven other schools following suit.

The efforts are led by defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and the two have been in contact essentially every other day in the midst of the current landscape of virtual recruiting.