Examining all the movement for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program in the transfer portal.

The transfer portal has become a hot topic across the realm of college football and that has been no different at West Virginia. Several players have inserted their names into the portal, which is a database that allows other schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them. Here is a list of the Mountaineers that are currently in the portal exploring the possibility to transfer as well as who has transferred into the program and what it could mean to the current West Virginia football team. For the purpose of this we will focus mainly on scholarship football players.

TRANSFERRED TO WEST VIRGINIA:

IN THE PORTAL TO TRANSFER OUT:

Games: 20 Prather entered the transfer portal after collecting 52 catches for 501 yards and 3 touchdowns this past season. He is a major loss at the position considering he would have been the most experienced and talented returning option on the team. Prather will have two years left at his next stop.

Games: 10 Daniels earned the starting role after transferring over from Georgia in the off-season and started the year performing well. But then hit a wall and was eventually replaced by Garrett Greene over the final two games. Finished his lone season at West Virginia throwing for 2,107 yards with 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Will have one season left in his long-winding college career which has included three different stops.

Games: 32 O'Laughlin spent five seasons with the West Virginia football program and completely transformed his body into a tight end during that time. He dealt with three separate season-ending injuries that put a dent into his overall production. A solid pass catcher and blocker, O'Laughlin caught 37 passes for 292 yards and a score during his time on the field and will have one season left at his next stop.

Games: 33 Smith was the first recruit for West Virginia under head coach Neal Brown and appeared in every game during his time on campus. Collected 42 catches for 457 yards and 2 touchdowns over his career primarily as a role player for the Mountaineers. Will have two years remaining in his college career.

Games: 28 Alston dealt with injuries during his career but was productive at times for West Virginia along the defensive line. He had his best season in 2021 when he 36 tackles and 5 sacks but took a back seat this past year as Sean Martin was elevated to the starting role. Will have one year left at his next destination.

Games: 8 White saw action in two seasons at West Virginia mostly as a backup but did earn his way into the starting lineup early into the 2022 season. However, an injury forced him out of the lineup and he did not reclaim that role. Should have three years at his next stop in his college career.

Games: 3 Bin-Wahad appeared in three games during his brief time at West Virginia seeing only 31 snaps between time at safety and cornerback. Left the team at the end of the season and announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal where he will have four seasons left at his next stop.

Games: 0 Page never appeared in a game for West Virginia after redshirting in his first season. He should draw some interest as an athletic tight end with four years left.

Games: 25 Simmons was used as a reserve defensive lineman and played across three seasons during his time at West Virginia. He finished with 16 tackles and 2 sacks during his time on the field and will have two years left at his next stop along with a redshirt.

Games: 3 Crowder only served as a backup quarterback during his time at West Virginia appearing in only three games and completing 8-8 passes for 85 yards and a score. Will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Games: 0 Woodby didn't see action during his brief career at West Virginia and has entered the transfer portal and will have four years left at his next stop. Could play safety or cornerback in the secondary.

Games: 8 McLeod appeared in eight games as a true freshman and was successful with 22 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles. In the off-season McLeod was involved in a stabbing incident and never returned to the team. After missing all of fall camp, McLeod entered his name into the transfer portal in September with little to zero chance to return to Morgantown. He would have three years left.

HAS TRANSFERRED ELSEWHERE:

Games: 15 Woods earned all-Big 12 pre-season honors for his play during the 2021 season where he finished with 31 tackles and 2 interceptions. However, was injured in the opening game against Pittsburgh and was only able to play limited snaps across four games. Plans to use a final year of eligibility elsewhere and committed to SMU.