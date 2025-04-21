West Virginia forward Elezovic to enter transfer portal

West Virginia forward Haris Elezovic will enter into the transfer portal per a report.
Elezovic, 6-foot-8, 235-pounds, spent only one season with the Mountaineers where he appeared in just 13 games and averaged 0.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. He totaled 6 points and 16 rebounds during his time on the floor for the program.
The news was first reported by The Portal Report.
Prior to arriving in Morgantown, Elezovic attended Laval University in Laval, Quebec, where he started 29 of 31 games and averaged 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.9 percent from the field.
Elezovic is a native of Quebec and should have one season of eligibility remaining.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe