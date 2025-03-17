West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell entering the transfer portal

West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell is entering the transfer portal.
Joe Tipton of On3Sports first reported the news of Powell entering the portal. Powell averaged 8.3 points per game and 3.1 rebounds per game this season at WVU.
Powell was thrust into the starting lineup during the season after Tucker DeVries went down eight games into the season with an injury. He started 23 games this past season for WVU, and shot 37.8 percent from the field, and went 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Powell is a native of Centerville, OH, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
