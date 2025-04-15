Swain's swipe of home helps WVU steal a win over Marshall on Tuesday

West Virginia’s offense was a shell of its recent self for most of Tuesday night on the road against in-state rival Marshall.

That was until the Mountaineers scored two runs in the seventh to tie the game, before scoring the go-ahead in the ninth, on a straight steal of home by Chase Swain helped lead West Virginia to a 5-4 win from Jack Cook Field in Huntington, W.Va.

The Mountaineers put the go-ahead run on base to start the ninth inning as Swain walked. He would then advance to second on a sac-bunt before advancing to third on a dropped third strike. Swain then turned on the jets, as Marshall pitcher Tim Baird did not even notice Swain swiping home as he slid head first and was ultimately the game-winning run for WVU.

Both teams got on the board in the second inning as Grant Hussey doubled for the Mountaineers to plate two, while Marshall took advantage of a throwing error by WVU on a bunt to score one, and then got another run home on a bunt to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the inning.

WVU would only put two more hits on the board until the seventh inning, while Marshall was able to score two runs in the meantime.

The Herd scored one in the fourth on a single, and another in the fifth on a two-out double, taking a 4-2 lead.

The Mountaineers sent multiple young guys to the mound to start the game, before opting for more experience down the stretch. Freshman David Hagen got the start, followed by freshman Ben Hudson. The two combined to pitch the first 3.2 innings of the game before the Mountaineers went with more experienced arms in the bullpen.

Reese Bassinger gave up one run before freshman Mac Stiffler pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball.

West Virginia would tie the game in the seventh inning after their bullpen kept them within striking distance. Swain doubled to start the inning, scoring on an RBI single from Brodie Kresser. Kresser then scored on a single from Gavin Kelly, tying the game at 4-4.

Carson Estridge was moved to the bullpen before this past weekend’s series, and he would be counted on to close out the game. Estridge tossed the final 1.2 innings, surrendering no runs and no hits, striking out the side to end the game in the ninth.

With the win, WVU improved to 31-4 on the season and won their 11th game in a row. West Virginia is also now 19-1 in true road games on the season.

WVU also has now taken the season series from the Herd, as these two teams are still set to play once more this season.