WVSports - West Virginia forward Matthews enters transfer portal

West Virginia junior forward Emmitt Matthews became the second Mountaineers basketball player to enter his name into the transfer portal Thursday.

A source confirmed to WVSports.com that Matthews name was in the portal.

Matthews, 6-foot-7, 215-pounds, started 67 games during his three years with the program and 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest. This past season was his most productive starting 25 of 29 games while chipping with 7 points and 4 rebounds per game.

The former four-star prospect committed to the Mountaineers after backing off a pledge to Connecticut and was a player that head coach Bob Huggins valued due to his versatility and length.

Matthews becomes the second player to enter the transfer portal this off-season joining fellow junior guard Jordan McCabe and is the third overall since the start of last year. The other being none other than sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe who transferred to Kentucky at the mid-term.

The Mountaineers now will have three scholarships to fill as long as returning seniors do not count against the 13-man scholarship cap.

WVSports.com will have more on this news.