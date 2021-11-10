West Virginia forward Osabuohien taking charge

Often the term eraser on the defensive end is assigned to a prolific shot blocker.

But in the instance of senior forward Gabe Osabuohien, it has a little bit of a different meaning.

The 6-foot-7 fifth year senior can certainly block shots, but it isn’t his strength either. Instead, where he excels is in positioning himself to draw offensive fouls on opponents.

And he has the track record to prove it.

After recording 23 charges in each of the past two seasons, Osabuohien was up to his tricks against Oakland recording a total of 5 over his 24 minutes of action. That’s five charges drawn by one player as he essentially served as a rim protector without actually affecting shots.

The Mountaineers used ball pressure to speed up the Oakland perimeter players and Osabuohien was there to step up and take the charge to eliminate scoring opportunities.

“He’s one of the best. He does a great job of getting his feet down,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “He does a terrific job getting his feet down. That’s the key to it.”

It’s a role that Osabuohien has openly embraced when put in the middle of the defense and there is certainly an art to it as he essentially uses it as a chance to protect the paint.

“It’s really easy to take charges if the guards are coming full speed,” he said. “Just trying to make plays. It’s just something I’m used to.”

And the Mountaineers are going to need it.