Farmer, 6-foot, 166-pounds, had been committed to UCF but the Mountaineers never gave up their pursuit led by running backs coach Chad Scott and wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. Scott has been recruiting Farmer since his freshman season, while Marshall has developed a strong bond.

West Virginia has recorded a major flip on the recruiting trail by securing the commitment of longtime key target Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic 2024 wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer .

While Farmer, who goes by the nickname Day Day, took an official visit to campus during the first week of June he returned unofficially over the Dec. 8 weekend.

That led to Farmer eventually flipping his pledge to West Virginia and giving the football program a key target.

This is the third commitment for Farmer during his recruitment after first committing to Pittsburgh early in the process and flipping to UCF over the summer. But his third college selection will be the last with the early signing period underway.

Farmer took official visits to all three of those schools over the summer.

The plan for Farmer is to play both inside and outside wide receiver and be used in a versatile role that can take advantage of his explosive skill set. That was definitely appealing to him.

“It was a fit for me and they broke it all down,” he said.

The Mountaineers see Farmer as a big play threat with the ball in his hands and prioritized him throughout the last six months despite his commitments to other programs.

Farmer becomes the third wide receiver to pop in favor of the Mountaineers in this class along with Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2024 wide receiver Brandon Rehmann and Jefferson (W.Va.) 2024 athlete Keyshawn Robinson.

WVSports.com will have more with Farmer in the near future.