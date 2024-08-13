Former Mountaineer Tavon Austin has officially called it quiet as he announced his retirement on Tuesday.

A multi-time All-American and WVU Sports Hall of Fame member, Austin was one of the most electrifying players of his time.

"I wasn't sure if I was ready to give up on football, and it has been one of the most challenging decisions I've ever made. But after an incredible ten years, I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Austin said in a post on Instagram.

Austin was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams.

Austin played nine seasons on an NFL roster, last playing in 2021 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin set WVU's all-purpose yards record as well as single-game records for catches and all-purpose yards as he was used out of the backfield, as a receiver, and on special teams as a returner.

Austin is the only player in NCAA history to score a touchdown four different ways in one season