West Virginia guard Small named Sporting News mid-season all-American

West Virginia senior guard Javon Small has been named to the Sporting News mid-season all-American team.

Small was named a second-team selection after averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 42.4-percent from the field and helping to lead the Mountaineers to a 13-5 start and a No. 23 national ranking in both major polls.

The Sporting News wrote this on his selection to the second team.

"Overview: Judging by the two rings earned by Tristen Newton at UConn and now Small’s brilliance over the first half of this season with the Mountaineers, if I’m a college coach looking for a dazzling guard in the transfer portal, I might want someone with “East Carolina” on his resume. (No offense, Pirates). Small took a detour from ECU through OK State on his way to Morgantown, and he averaged better than 15 points in each of his past two years. But nothing suggested he’d rank among the best guards in the Big 12. Small is filling every category with big numbers – and WVU has recovered beautifully from an embarrassing early season loss at Pitt."