WVSports - West Virginia has one position in mind for transfer help

West Virginia has four open scholarships left over from the 2021 recruiting class and the coaching staff has been busy trying to fill those spots in some critical areas.

The Mountaineers have already added Virginia Tech offensive line transfer Doug Nester, who is competing in the spring and is in line for a major role this fall, and Penn State linebacker transfer Lance Dixon, who will arrive in the summer to start his career.

Both additions were at areas of critical need for the program heading into this fall, but there are still others left to address with the remaining allotment.

Adding another linebacker is something that the coaches have placed a priority on which makes sense given the numbers at the MIKE and WILL positions. But another spot that will certainly receive at least one, or perhaps two, scholarships is in the defensive backfield at cornerback.

That has been magnified further due to departures this off-season when starting cornerback Dreshun Miller entered the transfer portal and selected Auburn, while reserve David Vincent-Okoli left the team.

The Mountaineers currently only have four scholarship players at the position on the roster with junior Nicktroy Fortune, junior Jackie Matthews, freshman Daryl Porter and true freshman Andrew Wilson-Lamp. Given the lack of scholarship bodies this spring the question was asked if the coaching staff would look at cross training some safeties there to help address any concerns.

It’s a move that on the surface would make some sense, especially when you consider that Alonzo Addae served as a cornerback during his time at New Hampshire. But head coach Neal Brown shot down the idea and made it clear that the program is still in search of help at that spot.

“Not really. We’re going to go get some,” he said. “We’re going to get some help.”

Just who that will be remains to be seen. West Virginia has contacted Florida cornerback Jahari Rogers although there will be a long list of suitors. The Texas native spent only one season with the Gators collecting a pair of tackles and a pass breakup across three games.

But is a former four-star recruit that would have his entire eligibility clock remaining. While it’s been rumored that he wants to get closer to his native Texas to play out the rest of his career, the fact that the Mountaineers spend a lot of time in the Lone Star State as a member of the Big 12 could be an attractive alternative to him once the dust settles.

Rogers isn’t going to be the only option either, as the Mountaineers will need to bring in additional help to address concerns at that spot over the course of the off-season.

Transfers are simply a way of life now across the college football landscape and it’s safe to expect that the Mountaineers are going to be very active when it comes to filling out the corner room.