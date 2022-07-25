After a fast and furious month of June on the recruiting trail things have slowed considerably in July.

That is largely by design as West Virginia, like other major college football programs, are currently in the NCAA mandated dead period which is set to open back up Monday. Not to mention the program added 12 new commitments to the class which sits with 18 total in the 2023 cycle.

That will naturally spur more action on the recruiting trail and one spot that will be perhaps the most interesting to track is defensive back.