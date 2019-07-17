West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was straight forward with the current status of the Mountaineers during his Big 12 Media Days debut Tuesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas: young and inexperienced.

Along with the coaching shift, the Mountaineers have been tasked with replacing numerous starters and playmakers from last year’s team on both sides of the ball such as quarterback Will Grier, wide receivers David Sills and Gary Jennings, safety Dravon Askew-Henry and last season’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in linebacker David Long.

“What we're going to look like in the fall I'm not sure yet. I'm really not,” Brown said. “I like our guys. They're hungry, very humble, and I'm looking forward to working with them. It's going to be a fun group.”

“We're going to be a young football team and I think our fan base understands that and there's going to be some patience,” he later added.

There are numerous holes on the roster and position battles that will continue into fall camp such as the quarterback spot which will see Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall, Jack Allison and Trey Lowe all compete for the starting job come August.

Other looming question marks for the Mountaineers include the safety positions which may see Josh Norwood move to one of the safety slots from cornerback with safeties Derrek Pitts and Kenny Robinson leaving the program. The offensive line is a question mark as well.

Despite some of these holes, there are position groups to feel confident about heading into the season such as running back with four of the team’s top backs in Martell Pettaway, Kennedy McKoy, Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield returning.

The defensive line will feature key returners such as Reese Donahue and the Stills brothers as well as some newcomers in Taijh Alston and Michigan graduate transfer Reuben Jones.

To combat some of the team’s immediate needs and departures such as wide receiver Marcus Simms and Pitts and Robinson, Brown and the staff were able to add some late additions to the 2019 recruiting class in junior college safety Noah Guzman and offensive lineman John Hughes, another JUCO recruit.