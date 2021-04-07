While the West Virginia basketball team has gotten clarity on at least one of their impending off-season decisions from those on the roster several more lie ahead.

Senior forward Gabe Osabuohien will be back for another season in Morgantown after rule changes allowed for him to return in wake of the havoc COVID-19 played across the college basketball landscape. A weapon on the defensive end and on the glass, his return bolsters the front court for the Mountaineers while providing some veteran leadership on the roster.

Over his two seasons after transferring from Arkansas, Osabuohien has averaged 2.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game but has led the team in deflections and charges taken. He has been a critical cog over the past two years.