WVSports - West Virginia hoping to ‘meet the match’ against uptempo OK State offense

In its first true test of the 2020 season, the West Virginia football team will work to contain a high-powered offensive unit from Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys offense features two dynamic playmakers that are seemingly able to make or break a game: running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

Hubbard is arguably the top running back in the nation. Coming off a season in which he led the Big 12 Conference with more than 2,000 rushing yards, the redshirt junior opened up the season last week with a near-100 yard rushing performance.

Hubbard’s overall offensive success in 2019, which saw him also contribute in the passing game, resulted in him finishing in the top 10 in Heisman voting.

Wallace, a Biletnikoff Award candidate, missed some time last season with an injury, but still managed to haul in more than 900 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The pair play a strong role in the Cowboy’s uptempo offensive attack, which has helped Oklahoma State cement a place in the top of the conference in many of the past few seasons.

West Virginia cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae says that, defensively, matching the speed is one of the only ways to contend with a high-tempo attack.

“They tempo for a reason, right? They want to catch you off guard, they want to catch your eyes in the wrong spots, they want to catch you misaligned,” Addae said on Tuesday. “Our emphasis has always been to go through your every-play ritual as fast as you can. That means, get the call, then get aligned, know your assignment, get your eyes and your keys and play ball.

“Although that seems very simple … that can go awry when it’s in a tempo situation within a live football game. For us, we’ve just gotta be really disciplined in that ritual and it’s gonna be one of those things where it won’t come as a surprise. We know that they obviously work a fast tempo offense, and so we just gotta continue to stress and harp on our kids that we’ve gotta get aligned and we’ve gotta be ready to meet the match.”

The Mountaineers will also have to contend with questions at the quarterback position for Oklahoma State. Dual-threat Spencer Sanders, who started the season, is questionable with an ankle injury and while his absence may be a blessing for the West Virginia defense, his play may add a third wrinkle to a challenging Cowboys offense.

“They play with a lot of tempo, and Spencer Sanders is a guy that can hurt you both ways,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said Tuesday. “I know he’s questionable in the game, but we’re preparing as if he will play.”



