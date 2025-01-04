West Virginia in pursuit of versatile transfer DB Stampley

Stampley, 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, earned second-team all-Sun Belt honors after appearing in 12 games and recording 42 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions. Stampley entered the transfer portal Dec. 24 and is taking things in stride as he attempts to find the best overall fit.

Georgia Southern defensive back Marc Stampley II is keeping an open mind when it comes to his recruitment.

“What I’m really looking for is a spot at the next level with more opportunity and more exposure. And really just a place with more resources to truly help me get to the NFL which is my ultimate goal,” he said. “I’m looking for a spot to help me get prepared and more developed on and off the field.”

West Virginia has extended a scholarship offer to Stampley and the plan is to make a visit to Morgantown in order to see what the school has to offer. He also has trips planned to Houston Jan. 6- and Kansas State Jan. 7 while the date to Morgantown is still being locked in.

The Mountaineers efforts are led by nickels/sam coach Henry Weinreich and he was the one that got in touch with him initially to let him know of the program’s interest after watching his film.

“He said we think you’d be a good fit for our defense and they just got a whole new coaching staff with the new defensive coordinator from Oklahoma,” he said. “They love me and love how I play and that’s when they offered me and this ball really got rolling.”

There also is an added connection with former Georgia Southern product Anthony Wilson who he has talked to about the Mountaineers and what to expect with the program.

Because of his versatility, Stampley could play anywhere from cornerback to nickel to safety and the coaches have been impressed with his overall versatility.

“West Virginia likes me anywhere,” he said.

Stampley isn’t ruling out any options at this stage and admits that he also could add visits to Arizona and North Carolina State to his schedule. He hopes to have a school picked in time to enroll at the mid-term and has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.