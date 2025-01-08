West Virginia invests in defense with Alley

West Virginia has invested in the defensive side of the ball in hiring Oklahoma co-defensive coordinator Zac Alley per his contract terms.

Alley was named the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at West Virginia.

WVSports.com obtained the employment memorandum of understanding from a Freedom of Information Act request.

Alley's contract will run through Feb. 28, 2028, with a pay base salary of $250,000 and supplemental compensation of $1,250,000 for a total compensation of $1,500,000.

The MOU was signed Dec. 28, 2024.

The Mountaineers also will pay the buyout for Alley at $315,000 to the University of Oklahoma.

In terms of a buyout, Alley will be required to pay 25-percent of the unpaid cumulative total compensation for the remainder of the term if he terminates the contract.

If West Virginia elects to terminate the contract without cause, the Mountaineers will pay 100-percent of the total compensation for the remainder of the agreement. That responsibility can be lightened by compensation from a new position.

It also includes incentives such as:Participations in the Big 12 Championship Game: $10,000Big 12 Championship Game victory: $10,000Non-College Football Playoff Bowl Appearance: $10,000Non-College Football Playoff Bowl Victory: $10,000College Football Playoff Appearance: $ 20,000College Football Playoff Victory: $25,000College Football Championship Victory: $50,000

Alley also will receive a relocation stipend of $100,000 on or before Jan. 31, 2025, and if necessary West Virginia will provide temporary housing for him in the Morgantown area for a period of 90 consecutive days or no more than Fifteen Thousand Dollars.

Other contracts that WVSports.com has obtained include:

IWR Blaine Stewart $225,000 through Feb. 28, 2026. (same contract)

WR Ryan Garrett $250,000 through Feb. 28, 2026

RB Chad Scott $725,000 through Feb. 28, 2026 (same contract)

DL William Green $250,000 through Feb. 28, 2026

TE Michael Nysewander $225,000 through Feb. 28, 2026

OL Jack Bicknell Jr. $450,000 through Feb. 28, 2026