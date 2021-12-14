West Virginia junior day impresses 2023 DB Byard
Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2023 defensive back Tawfiq Byard received an offer from West Virginia at the beginning of the month and made a quick turnaround visit to campus for the junior day.
Now, the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder, has an early leader in his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news