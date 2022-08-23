West Virginia kicker Legg travels unique path to current role
For Casey Legg, the journey into college football started with a simple question.
Legg was exclusively a soccer player during his time at Cross Lanes Christian, before a parent on the opposing sideline asked his mother if he had ever kicked a football during a match.
“No, he’s never kicked,” she replied.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news