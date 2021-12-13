West Virginia lands first 2023 commitment in RB White

White, 5-foot-9, 187-pounds, had visited Morgantown on multiple occasions including for a camp over the summer and games but his most recent trip for the junior day event Sunday sealed the deal.

West Virginia kicked off the 2023 recruiting class with a bang by adding a commitment from York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White .

The talented running back was offered by the Mountaineers in November and things only continued to progress from there. Running backs coach Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter for White and the two developed a strong bond.

“Coach Scott loves the way I play football and that I am a true athlete that can do it all. I can run the ball, throw it and my route running is crazy,” he said.

White is coming off a season where he rushed for 2,128 yards and 31 touchdowns.

WVSports.com will have more with White.