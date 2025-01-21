West Virginia lands key Princeton OL transfer Reed

Reed has played a total of 1,010 snaps at the college level including 604 this past season where he graded out at 66.1 according to Pro Football Focus.

Reed, 6-foot-6, 305-pounds, started 19 games for the Tigers over the past two seasons and appeared in a total of 25 bringing some valuable experience with him.

West Virginia has landed a key piece to the offensive line in Princeton transfer Will Reed .

The Washington native took an official visit to West Virginia Jan. 11 and saw enough during the trip to commit to the program after mulling things over.

He also took official visits to Virginia, Arizona and Georgia Tech. Ultimately his decision came down to West Virginia and Georgia Tech prior to picking the Mountaineers.

"I am choosing West Virginia football because it feels like the perfect fit for me. The coaching staff believes in my ability and has made it clear that I would have the opportunity to contribute immediately," he said.

Reed received scholarship offers from West Virginia, Arizona State, Arizona, Stanford, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Memphis, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and UNLV, among others.

"The team, the community and the entire program welcomed me like family and it feels like home," he said. "I know this is a place where I can succeed both as a player and as a person."

Reed becomes the sixth offensive lineman to commit to West Virginia this off-season joining Tulsa offensive guard Walter Young Bear. LSU offensive guard Kimo Makane’ole, N.C. State offensive lineman Robby Martin, Arkansas offensive tackle Ty’kieast Crawford and Youngstown State offensive lineman Wyatt Minor.

Reed is expected to join the team after he graduates in the spring.

Reed has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Reed in the near future.