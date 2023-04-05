The native of Estonia entered the transfer portal March 22 and the Mountaineers wasted little time getting involved making contact almost immediately with the transfer guard.

Kriisa, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, spent three seasons with the Wildcats and is coming off a year where he averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 assists per game. He also shot 37-percent from both the field and from three while starting a total of 34 of the 35 Arizona games last season.

West Virginia has added a major piece to next season’s basketball roster from the transfer portal with a commitment from Arizona point guard transfer Kerr Kriisa.

That turned into an official visit to Morgantown during the March 25 weekend and the program was able to make a strong impression led by head coach Bob Huggins.

Kriisa was expected to be one of the most coveted point guards in the transfer portal but West Virginia Director of Recruiting and Personnel Jay Kuntz was able to make a quick connection. That was enough to land his pledge and give the program a major boost in the backcourt.

Along with West Virginia, Kriisa was linked to Xavier and a host of other options and also took an official to Nebraska.

The roster remains far from settled at this stage, but Kriisa will have every opportunity to step in and fill the minutes vacated by departing point guard Kedrian Johnson. An experienced guard with over 70 starts at the high major level, Kriisa should be able to provide an immediate lift in the backcourt.

Kriisa played with the Estonian senior and junior national team and Prienai CBet and Zalgiris II Kaunas in Lithuania prior to starting his career with the Wildcats.

Kriisa is the second transfer addition this off-season for West Virginia after previously adding Manhattan guard transfer Omar Silverio. The senior didn’t play this past year but averaged 10.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37-percent from the field. He also shot 36-percent from three.

The Mountaineers also will have the services of another Manhattan guard transfer in Jose Perez after he was forced to sit out this past season once his waiver was denied. Perez was the pre-season MAAC Player of the Year this past season prior to transferring to Morgantown after he averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game during the 2021 campaign.

WVSports.com will have more with Kriisa in the near future.