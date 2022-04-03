West Virginia lands South Carolina transfer guard Stevenson

It will be the fourth school for Stevenson who started his career at Wichita State before transferring to Washington and then South Carolina.

Stevenson, 6-foot-4, 209-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown last weekend and cast his lot to spend his final college season with the Mountaineers.

West Virginia has hit the transfer portal ranks for next season with a commitment from a highly sought-after guard in South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson.

The senior guard started all 31 games last season averaging 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He shot 37-percent from the floor and 33-percent from deep and has been in contact with the West Virginia coaches since entering the transfer portal.

Stevenson, a native of Washington, played for Frank Martin a former assistant of Huggins and brings a veteran presence with success at the power five level to the backcourt. He possesses good size and his time spent at the power five level should make the transition to the Big 12 much smoother.

Among the schools that had made contact with Stevenson after entering the transfer portal were Auburn, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Clemson and Creighton, among others. That signifies the interest level that programs had in adding the guard.

Stevenson will have one season of eligibility remaining to spend at West Virginia and is expected to step into a major role into the backcourt for the Mountaineers.

This becomes the fifth commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class joining River Grove (Ill.) Triton College forward Patrick Suemnick, Scott Depot (W.Va.) Teays Valley Christian School guard Josiah Davis, Cleveland (Oh.) Richmond Heights forward Josiah Harris and Northern Oklahoma College center Fede Federiko. The Mountaineers still hold at least three open scholarships to fill for the time being.

WVSports.com will have more on Stevenson in the near future.