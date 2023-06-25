“We had a good conversation with coach Reagan and he talked about the things he likes about my game and how he saw me fitting at West Virginia,” he said.

Wilkins, 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, emerged onto the Mountaineers radar during the evaluation period when the coaches saw him throw. Things took an even bigger step forward after Wilkins camp to campus to work-out in front of the coaching staff prior to the first camp of the summer.

West Virginia has landed their signal caller in the 2024 recruiting class with a commitment from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise quarterback Khalil Wilkins .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect then returned to campus for the second 7-on-7 passing tournament in June and put on a show with his ability to throw the football.

Wilkins was given the green-light to commit following that performance and made the decision to commit to the Mountaineers filling a major need for the program in this cycle.

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter for West Virginia along with quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan. The connection formed there proved to be critical.

The Maryland native selected the program over offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College, Marshall and a number of others but earned his offer with his performance in front of the coaching staff.

The signal caller is coming off a season where he accounted for 3,100 passing yards and 28 touchdowns and the coaching staff was impressed not only by his athletic ability but his lively arm and leadership which he put on display on his trips to Morgantown.

Wilkins fills the need at quarterback for West Virginia in this recruiting class and closes the book on targeting the position in this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Wilkins in the near future.