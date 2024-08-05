The West Virginia offense is in a different place than a year ago and the biggest reason for that is experience.

With so many returning offensive pieces, including all of the passing production, all but two rushing touchdowns and all but three receiving touchdowns from a season ago it allows the Mountaineers to be more aggressive with where they’re at on offense.

“We can and we have. In regard to putting a little more on these guys because they showed the ability to handle it this spring and had a lot of work together this summer,” offensive coordinator Chad Scott said. “It was great execution. They did a great job with that, so we have been further along with that.”

West Virginia of course has senior quarterback Garrett Greene back under center, along with the bulk of the pieces that were the engine to the offense toward the end of last year. And that has shown itself early in camp where instead of pressing to try to make plays, those in the scheme are trusting the little things.

And it’s led to some exciting offensive play as the coaches haven’t had to spend as much time trying to catch them up to speed and instead trying to build upon what was already in place. That also means exploring new ways to get players involved and create new wrinkles for opposing defenses to account for this year.

“We have to be special with the ball in our hands. There’s no plays called just because. We’re intentional about who the plays are called for and where the ball is going to,” Scott said.

That familiarity with what is being asked has been critical as the players have been able to take what is being put on their plate and are taking leadership roles in each of their rooms.

“We’re a real contender. We have real talent, guys are focused, and they believe. We put a lot on these guys, and they’ve been able to handle it and it’s been a great thing to see,” Scott said.

That has been evident in the confidence that side of the ball carries and even toward the end of last year the unit felt that they had a chance as long as they could get possession back.

But with that comes less patience from the coaches as the expectation heading into fall camp given the work that can be done in the summer off-season training program is that players already will understand where to line up, the assignments and the techniques because it has already been established.

However, there are still plenty of areas that need to improve if this offense is going to take the next step. The main focuses have been on being able to score touchdowns in the red zone and taking care of the football. The first area was a problem at times, even with how successful the group was at moving the ball last year.

“We have to score touchdowns,” Scott said.

Controlling the clock and protecting the quarterback also remains high on the list for West Virginia. But as long as the offense continues to show improvement there is optimism that this year’s unit is ready to be even more effective than they were as the nation’s leading power five rushing team a season ago.

“If you’re special with the ball in your hands, you’ll make plays and we’ll find ways to get you the ball,” Scott said.