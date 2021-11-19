West Virginia looks for adjustments with defensive personnel

Coaching is about adjusting on the fly.

West Virginia isn’t going to have much of a choice on the defensive side of the ball as the injuries continue to pile up and force the coaching staff to look at alternatives.

That is especially true at linebacker and safety, where the program was already thin coming into the season and have dealt with a series of bad fortune for various reasons.

“We’re going to line up and play,” head coach Neal Brown said.

And really, what choice do they have?

After backup will linebacker Lance Dixon was injured, the starter at the position in Exree Loe will miss the remainder of the year after a lower body injury against Kansas State. While Dixon hasn’t technically been ruled out yet, the Mountaineers are likely going to have to get creative at that spot.

Senior MIKE linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo remains healthy and will play major snaps, while you could see more given to Maine transfer Deshawn Stevens who has played limited reps this year. Chandler-Semedo has played both linebacker positions and is comfortable slotting into either if needed.

“They aren’t really that much different,” he said.

Against Kansas State, the coaching staff slotted one-time starting spear Scottie Young in at linebacker and he was one of the standouts from that contest with 4 tackles and a pair for loss. The coaches have the ability to move him down and use a dime package with him in the game and other avenues.

“Scottie finds the ball. That’s a talent in itself. If you can move that guy around in space, not necessarily around the box all the time and you can get the ball to him it’s some help,” defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said.

Lesley also anticipates that West Virginia will be creative in how they use the bandit linebacker position in a way to figure how to do the same type of things in different ways on defense.

At the safety spots, the Mountaineers have two experienced options in sixth-year seniors Alonzo Addae and Sean Mahone, while Jackie Matthews has settled into the spear after bouncing around the defense.

But there are depth concerns behind those three. One that has emerged at spear is true freshman Saint McLeod. He played a total of five defensive snaps against Kansas State and that role should increase.

“I liked how he projects,” head coach Neal Brown said. “He’s showed he’s ready to play.”

As for the other safety spots, a position that was thin coming into the year, the Mountaineers are holding a competition this week between true freshman Davis Mallinger and junior college transfer Caleb Coleman. The goal is still to redshirt both, but they are going to be asked to provide some snaps in relief this coming week due to other players needed at other spots.

It isn’t ideal but heading into the 11th game of the season, injuries often take their toll. Now, it’s time for the coaching staff to find ways to put their players in the best position to have success.

“You’ve got what you’ve got. So, our job is to figure out what’s the best situation for whoever we’ve got to put in those roles to be successful,” Lesley said.