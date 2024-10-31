West Virginia looks to move forward after change in defensive leadership

West Virginia has a new defensive coordinator after head coach Neal Brown elected to move from Jordan Lesley following a 4-4 start to the season.

Lesley, who had been with the Mountaineers since 2019, had served as the leader of the defense since the 2020 season when he was elevated to the role after the dismissal of Vic Koenning.

The assistant shared the role the first season with co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae, and the unit finished No. 21 in scoring defense in 2020 allowing just 20.5 points per game and that total was even higher in total defense at No. 4 nationally surrendering just 291.4 yards per contest.

In 2021 Lesley took over full-time and the unit ranked 44th nationally permitting 23.85 points per game and at No. 37 nationally yielding 350.2 yards per contest. That took a dip in 2022 as the defense was at 116th in scoring defense giving up 32.9 points per game and 98th in total yards with 412.1 per contest.

Things improved last season as West Virginia was at 64th in scoring defense at 26.2 per game and 68th in yards at 380.8 but so far this year it had been a struggle for the defense.

West Virginia is 97th in scoring defense giving up 28.4 points per game and 84th in total defense. The Mountaineers were perched at 114th in passing defense and struggled mightily in that department for most of the season to date. Those issues prompted Brown to make the decision to make a change.

“I met with Coach Lesley this morning and informed him that we are making a change at the defensive coordinator position. I’m very thankful for the investment Jordan and his family have made in West Virginia football. Jordan has been a key part of my staff for almost a decade,” Brown said in a statement.

The decision means that West Virginia will owe Lesley the remainder of his $775,000 salary for this season as well as $800,000 for next season. The Mountaineers also could offset the payment amount with any future employment based on what he earns at his next stop.

Now, the focus is on the final four games of the season with inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz assuming the role atop the defense and the Mountaineers will look to make the most of their remaining opportunities.

Koonz has served as a co-defensive coordinator during his time at Cincinnati and now will have a chance to prove that he is capable of in the role for the remainder of this season.

“These decisions are never easy, but I’m confident this change is in the best interest of our program and puts us in the best position to finish strong. Our players have a tremendous opportunity in front of them, and I know they will give their all for WVU. Jeff Koonz will step up and serve as the defensive coordinator moving forward. I know he and our entire staff will do everything they can to help us succeed,” Brown said.