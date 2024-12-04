West Virginia loses LB Josiah Trotter to the transfer portal

One of the main contributors on West Virginia's defense is hitting the transfer portal.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Josiah Trotter is hitting the transfer portal after spending two years and playing one season at WVU.

Trotter came to WVU as one of the highest-rated recruits in his class but missed the 2023 season due to an injury he suffered in spring practice of that year.

Trotter then played in all 12 games for WVU this season, totaling the third-most snaps out of anyone on the Mountaineer defense.

Trotter was second on the team in tackles with 92.0, finishing with 4.5 TFLs and a half a sack.

"Appreciate you Mountaineer nation for everything," Trotter said after the announcement of him entering the portal.

Trotter is the son of former pro, Jeremiah Trotter Sr., as well as current pro, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Trotter will have three years of eligibility remaining. Trotter was originally a four-star recruit who had a ton of offers out of high school including Penn State, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech, among others.

This is the first big transfer out of the West Virginia football program after head coach Neal Brown was let go on Sunday.