West Virginia, Matthews have chance to rewrite final chapter
West Virginia needed a wing. Emmitt Matthews wanted a chance to try again.
So naturally it made complete sense for the one-time Mountaineers forward to return to Morgantown, the place his career started, after a single season at Washington.
If that doesn’t describe the current state of college athletics, what does? But in all seriousness, there is no question that Matthews fills a need on the West Virginia roster on several different fronts.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news