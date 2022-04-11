West Virginia Mountaineers basketball lands transfer point guard Toussaint

Toussaint, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds spent three seasons with the Hawkeyes appearing in 98 games during that time. The Bronx, New York native started 41 games and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest during his career with Iowa.

West Virginia has filled a need on the basketball roster at point guard with a commitment from Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint after an official visit over the weekend.

This past season Toussaint started 21 of the 36 games while averaging 4.3 points, 3.2 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game over that span. He shot 42.3-percent from the field, 25.7-percent from three and 83.9-percent from the foul line.

Toussaint received immediate interest from the Mountaineers after entering the transfer portal March 29 along with others such as Maryland, Seton Hall, Xavier, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Ohio and Nevada joining in on the pursuit. The true point guard should have two seasons of eligibility remaining and has plenty of experience both starting and competing at the power five level.

The weekend stop in Morgantown was the first official visit for Toussaint and that was enough to close the book on his recruitment before it ever really took off a second time.

Toussaint is the second transfer addition in the class behind South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson and overall is the sixth commitment in the current recruiting haul for the program. Like Stevenson, Toussaint brings a toughness and an edge with him on both ends of the floor.

The others include River Grove (Ill.) Triton College forward Patrick Suemnick, Scott Depot (W.Va.) Teays Valley Christian School guard Josiah Davis, Cleveland (Oh.) Richmond Heights forward Josiah Harris and Northern Oklahoma College center Fede Federiko.

The Mountaineers still hold at least two open scholarships to fill for the time being with the focus likely shifting toward players in the post.

WVSports.com will have more with Toussaint in the near future.